Godmum Victoria to jet home for Geri's daughter's christening

20 APRIL 2007



As the daughter of a former Spice Girl, 11-month-old Bluebell Madonna was bound to have a christening with a difference. And this weekend's ceremony - due to take place in Hampstead, London - is set to be a star-studded affair after Geri Halliwell asked old pals Victoria Beckham and George Michael's partner Kenny Goss to be godparents.



David Beckham's stylish wife is jetting in from Madrid with sons Brooklyn, seven, and Romeo, five, for the special day. "Victoria was thrilled to be asked to be godmother," a friend told The Sun, adding: "Although they fell out when Geri walked out on the Spice Girls years ago, they became really close friends again. Geri's relied on her old friend for advice on motherhood and is delighted Victoria is flying over."



Geri has also invited the other ex-Spice Girls, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton - who is pregnant with her first child - and Melanie Brown to the service. Former Scary Spice Mel B is not expected to attend, however, as she recently gave birth to her second daughter in LA.



Meanwhile, 34-year-old Geri is obviously keen to ensure everything is in order before the big day, having been spotted doing a bit of spring cleaning earlier this week. Unwanted items getting dropped off at a recycling centre included a cello and some bathroom scales.