Spice Girls reunite in honour of baby Bluebell

23 APRIL 2007



The christening of Geri Halliwell's daughter brought together all but one of the former Spice Girls, as the pop outfit reassembled on Saturday to honour little Bluebell Madonna. Victoria Beckham attended with sons Brooklyn and Romeo, along with Baby Spice Emma Bunton, heavily pregnant with her first child, and Melanie Chisholm.



Posh has stepped into the role of godmother, with George Michael's partner Kenny Goss doing the honours as godfather.



Geri - dressed in bluebell-hued outfit - was all smiles as she proudly showed off her 11-month-old daughter to onlookers outside the Parish Church of St Michael in London's trendy Highgate Village.



The only absentee from the group's lineup was Melanie Brown, who's at home in California with her three-week old baby girl. George Michael also missed the christening as he's busy promoting a US tour, while David Beckham was on duty with Real Madrid in Spain.



"It was a lovely service. Geri looked stunning," said the singer's pal Lady Isabella Hervey. "It was good to see so many of the Spice Girls back together and getting on so well."



Also among the celebrity-studded congregation of over 100 were David Walliams and Kelly Hoppen. Bluebell Madonna's father, Hollywood scriptwriter Sacha Gervasi, did not attend.