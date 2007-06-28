Spice Girls to say farewell with 12-date reunion tour

28 JUNE 2007



Confirmation of the news Spice Girls fans were waiting to hear was finally delivered on Thursday after months of speculation. The famous girl power advocates are to reunite on stage for a 12-date world tour, kicking off in LA in December.



It will be the first time Posh, Ginger, Scary, Baby and Sporty have performed together since Geri Halliwell quit the outfit in May 1998. Her departure brought the band's career to a precipitous end, meaning there was no official sign-off - something the quintet are looking to remedy with the new series of gigs.



The singers – Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri, and Emma Bunton - made the announcement together in London, also revealing that a greatest hits album is to be released at the end of the tour. After playing Victoria's new hometown, the girls move on to Las Vegas, New York, London, Cologne, Madrid, Beijing, Hong Kong, Sydney, Cape Town and Buenos Aires.



Masterminding the tour, for which each Spice is reportedly being paid £25 million, is former manager Simon Fuller, the man behind their original success. It goes ahead after Mel C - who was originally less than enthusiastic about reforming the band - warmed to the idea following a series of meetings with the other four.



Asked at the conference why they had decided to reunite and hit the road together again, Geri said: "I think for us it was about celebrating the past, enjoying each other, and about our fans. It was the right time."