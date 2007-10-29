hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
After hectic schedules kept them apart for much of the last 12 months the husband-and-wife team were clearly enjoying the chance to share the special evening together
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Nicole also got to catch up with fellow former Sydney resident Delta - currently back Down Under to promote her new album
Photo: © Getty Images
29 OCTOBER 2007
While he's no stranger to Australia's annual music awards, the ARIAs, this year's ceremony was a special one for country music singer Keith Urban. The 40-year-old singer attended for the first time with wife Nicole Kidman, who looked on proudly as her husband was awarded the gong for best country album at the Sydney event.
As he accepted the trophy for Love, Pain & The Whole Crazy Thing, Keith paid tribute to locally raised Nicole. "It would not exist without my wife. She was the inspiration for it," he said of the disc.
Also back on home turf was Aussie chanteuse Deltra Goodrem, who caught up with Nicole on the red carpet. Now based in London, where she shares a flat with Westlife singer Brian McFadden, the pretty 22-year-old is currently Down Under to promote her new album, Delta.
Other winners on the night included veteran rocker Nick Cave, who took home a lifetime achievement award, and Silverchair, which received a record-breaking five gongs, becoming the most successful band in Australia's history.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.