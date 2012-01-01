Geri reunited with her dancer beau on a romantic bicycle ride

22 APRIL 2008

Since they first stepped out together at a US charity music event two weeks ago love seems to have been blossoming across the Atlantic between Geri Halliwell and her new beau Ivan Velez. And it seems the loved-up pair couldn't bear to be separated from each other after the dancer was spotted out with the former Spice Girl in London on Monday.



Making the most of the warmer weather, the pop singer and hunky Ivan - whom she first met on the set of her It's Raining Men music video, and more recently on the Spice Girls reunion tour - took to their bikes for a romantic cycle around Hampstead Heath.



Dressed casually in a blue hoodie and an LA Dodgers cap, the mother of one set off with Ivan in tow as they made their way around the parkland near Geri's north London home.



Athletic Ivan, whose nickname is 'Flipz' and who held the 2003 world record for the most number of headspins, appears to be a good match for fitness enthusiast Geri.



Obviously thrilled to be reunited with her 29-year-old Puerto Rican dancer, and keen to introduce him to her pals, she and Ivan met up for dinner that evening with Geri's close friend George Michael - who's godfather to her daughter Bluebell - and his partner Kenny Goss.