Video: The small detail that reveals just how down to earth Meghan Markle is Even as a royal, the Duchess of Sussex is remarkably independent

Meghan Markle attended her first solo engagement on Tuesday, a visit to the Oceana exhibit at the Royal Academy in London. As she left the car, keen royal watchers noticed that the Duchess of Sussex, looking stunning in a black Givenchy dress, closed the car door herself instead of waiting for a member of her team to do it. The Duchess got a small taste of oceanic culture from the exhibit, which features artifacts from New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia, ahead of her royal tour of the area next month. See the moment when the Duchess of Sussex proved how down to earth she is in the video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Meghan Markle visits the Royal Academy Oceana Exhibition

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.