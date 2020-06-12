Holly Willoughby's go-to label Ghost is selling wedding dresses from £50 Shop our top picks from the Ghost summer sale

Ghost is selling wedding dresses for as little as £50 in its summer sale – and they're selling out fast! The label, which is a favourite of stars including Holly Willoughby, also has a selection of bridesmaid dresses and flower girl dresses reduced by more than 50 per cent, making it a must-visit for budget-savvy brides to be.

The biggest reduction is on the label's Iris wedding dress, which has a deep V-neck and cap sleeves, with a gathered waist and beautiful satin fabric. Previously costing £250, it has now been reduced to £50, but is only available in Petite and XXS sizes.

Iris wedding dress, £50, Ghost

Another beautiful budget-friendly buy is the Elvita dress, which features striking lace waist detailing, and side-fastening, with a flattering gathered skirt. It is currently half price at £197.50, and still available in all sizes apart from large.

Elvita wedding dress, £197.50, Ghost

The Lily wedding dress is sure to be a hit for brides who are looking for simple sophistication on their big day. With a bias cut, a long train and deep V neckline, it looks way pricier than £247.50.

Lily wedding dress, £247.50, Ghost

There are limited sizes available for the last style in Ghost's wedding dress sale, and we can see why. The Willow dress is crafted from ivory satin and has a soft cowl neckline at the front and back, along with frill detailing on the train creating the beautiful finishing touch.

Willow wedding dress, £347.50, Ghost

You can even kit out your bridal party without needing to leave the house, as bridesmaids dresses have been reduced to as little as £50, as have the flower girl dresses. The children's dresses are all traditional gowns in shades of sky blue, dusty pink, dusty green or oyster, and are reduced to £36 for girls aged between two and ten.

Millie flower girl dress, £36, Ghost

Get them while you can!

