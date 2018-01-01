Singer Paul weds fitness guru Cynthia in surprise moonlit ceremony

28 SEPTEMBER 2007



There was an unexpected twist in store for guests gathered at a garden party to mark the tenth anniversary of rocker Paul Rodgers and Canadian fitness guru Cynthia Kereluk. The former Free frontman stunned guests with the announcement that the celebration was, in fact, their wedding.



Around 70 of their closest family and friends had assembled at the couple's Okanagan Valley home in British Columbia - where Cynthia hails from - and were told to expect entertainment at 7pm. Paul, 57, who enjoyed success in the Seventies with the band Free and has more recently toured with Queen, then revealed the true nature of the event.



As well-wishers looked on the couple exchanged vows in the moonlight and, a decade into their romance, Paul is still clearly besotted with the former Miss Canada, who has made a name for herself with a series of fitness videos and books. "There is magic on Earth," he told her after the romantic ceremony.