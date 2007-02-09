hellomagazineWeb
Despite being hoisted onto the boisterous entrepreneur's shoulder during the Virgin media event, Dita managed to maintain her hallmark composure
The pair put in a rather more elegant appearance when they arrived at London's Royal Opera House in a horse-drawn carriage
9 FEBRUARY 2007
Renowned for her elegance, grace and poise, Dita Von Teese even managed to retain her dignity even while being hoisted into the air by flamboyant entrepreneur Richard Branson at a media event on Thursday.
The uber-glamorous burlesque dancer, who was appearing alongside Richard at the launch of his new multi-media TV, internet and telephone service, must have been somewhat surprised to find herself being boosted onto the 56-year-old's shoulder as he joked with photographers.
Ever the professional, however, the couture-clad starlet remained composed, smiling tolerantly from her fireman's lift position.
And Dita is not the only famous face to be associated with the Virgin initiative, as fellow American Uma Thurman is set front its £20 million TV campaign.
