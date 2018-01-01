Mick's girl Georgia May in bloom on family outing

19 APRIL 2007



Growing up in the shadow of a model mum with a bevy of impossibly gorgeous siblings would be enough to give anyone a complex. But 15-year-old Georgia May, the youngest girl in the Jagger clan seems to face no such problems.



Far from being an awkward teen, Mick and Jerry Hall's daughter appears to be blossoming into a confident beauty. Traces of her lineage could be seen when she stepped out recently in New York with her Texan mother and model sister Lizzy, who appears in the M&S spring ad campaign. Georgia has inherited the Brown Sugar singer's famously full lips, while her willowy physique owes something to Jerry's leggy looks.



The trio joined Mick at a memorial service for Ahmet Ertegun, the founder of legendary music label Atlantic records, who died in December aged 83. At the tribute the millionaire pop star was due to give a eulogy.