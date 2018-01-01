Victoria gets to grips with LA living and language

While Tom Cruise and Will Smith apparently adore her English accent, Victoria Beckham has shown she's determined to fit in with her new LA neighbours by adopting Americanisms. Writing on her blog, the Spice Girl tells fans: "We've finally unpacked our boxes and I'm loving our new house - it is totally major."



Life has been a bit of a whirlwind since the Beckham family moved into their luxury £11 million Hollywood home, with the interior design work on the property being fitted around her and David's Tinseltown socialising.



Then there's also been the all-important business of staking out local retail therapy outlets and beauty parlours. "You never know when you might need a facial," declares the mother-of-three.



Victoria has found time for some work-related matters, though. Having launched the couple's his and hers fragrance Intimately Beckham in the US, the energetic fashion icon/singer/mum is planning her new dVb denim collection. This, she informs blog readers, is also likely to be "totally major".