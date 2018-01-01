Pesky puppet Emu wings his way onto Michael's final show

hellomagazineWeb
The legendary chat show host - pictured in 1985 with the rampant puppet who 'attacked' him - is set for another on-screen encounter with the feathered 'nipper'
28 AUGUST 2007
When iconic chat show host Michael Parkinson met his match in the form of cheeky avian puppet Emu in 1976, is was possibly one of the small screen's funniest moments. And now it seems the scene could be repeated, as the 72-year-old TV presenter - who announced his retirement in June - is to be joined by the pesky bird on his last ever show.
During the original incident Parky was interviewing Emu's owner, late children's entertainer Rod Hull, when the naughty bird started to nip him. Rod's son Toby - who has brought the feathered favourite back for children's TV - is due to recreate the incident at the end of the final ITV series, which kicks off next month.
"The Parky-Emu encounter has gone down in TV history, so it is only fitting to have another visit on the last show," says an insider, who posed the question: "Will Emu have mellowed with old age?".
