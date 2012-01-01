The 39-year-old actress and her actor husband James Murray - who tied the knot in Hampshire last month - are "delighted" by the news they are to become parents Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

'Cutting It' star Sarah expecting first child with husband James

18 JANUARY 2008

Sarah Parish, who tied the knot with fellow TV star James Murray over the festive season, must be feeling especially blessed as she and her new husband have announced they are expecting their first child.



The 39-year-old actress, who was spotted shopping for maternity wear this week in London, is due to give birth in the summer says her representative, adding both parents-to-be are "delighted" by the news.



Sarah, currently on UK screens in new BBC drama Mistressess, wed 32-year-old James on December 15 in Hampshire after a two-year romance. The two met in 2004 on the set of hit hairdresser drama Cutting It.