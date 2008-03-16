Charlotte in good voice as her beloved Wales triumphs

16 MARCH 2008



Proud Charlotte Church could barely contain her excitement as her adored Welsh rugby team beat France to win the Six Nations competition on Saturday night.



Cheering on beau Gavin Henson and the rest of the boys, the singer's delight at the final whistle summed up the electric atmosphere of the Millennium Stadium. "It was awesome," the 22-year-old said. "I'm proud of every one of those lads, but especially Gav."



Wearing her country's colour in a red vest top, new mum Charlotte clearly enjoyed herself as watched the match with friends. The patriotic chanteuse began by lending her impressive vocals to her country's national anthem and then went on to enthusiastically cheer from her seat.



Bubbly Charlotte wasn't the only famous singer in the crowd supporting the Dragons. Also delighted with his side's win was X-Factor blond bombshell finalist Rhydian Roberts. "What a brilliant day, what an outstanding set of performances form this truly fantastic side," he said.



Rugby-loving Prince William, who became the Vice Royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union last year, was on hand to present the elated team with the Six Nations trophy.