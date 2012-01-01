Kevin Federline celebrates his milestone birthday in style

23 MARCH 2008

While Kevin Federline has left behind his partying lifestyle in recent months to concentrate on being a dad to his two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, he did take the opportunity to let his hair down on his 30th birthday on Friday.



Joined by a group of 20, which included his family, his ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson and attorney Mark Kaplan, Britney Spear's ex-husband headed for a Las Vegas nightclub. And he clearly had no problems about no longer being a 20-something, telling reporters he felt "great" about his milestone birthday.



Throughout the night the dapper birthday boy and his friends sang along to songs by Kanye West and other hip hop acts before the DJ took the opportunity to put on Kevin's own track, Lose Control.



Despite the on-going court battle with Britney, the rapper seems to be taking it all in his stride. He maintains a good relationship with Jamie and Lynne Spears and recently even enjoyed a round of golf with his former father-in-law.