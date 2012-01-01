Chat show goes on for Richard and Judy with £2m digital deal

17 APRIL 2008

Good news for fans of iconic chat show couple Richard and Judy steeling themselves for the Channel 4 series' August departure. The pair will not be disappearing from screens altogether after signing a lucrative deal with a digital TV channel.



Viewers will be able to catch the popular duo, who've been a staple on the small screen since 1988, on UKTV. They are to present a celeb-based show similar to their current programme, but in a prime time slot.



Their new £2.9 million contract runs until August 2009, but could be extended further. "The proposal will give us the flexibility in our personal lives we've been looking for," says Richard of the deal.