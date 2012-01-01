This week's magazine, on sale Wednesday, has the inside story on the MP's romantic proposal to Romanian pop star Gabriela Irimia Photo: © HELLO! Click on photo to enlarge

Lembit Opik shares Cheeky Girl proposal exclusively with HELLO!

22 APRIL 2008

Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik has shared some happy news exclusively with HELLO!. The politician announces his engagement to Romanian Cheeky Girl singer Gabriela Irimia in the latest issue.



Speaking exclusively to the magazine, 25-year-old Gabriella remembers the moment she agreed to be 43-year-old Lembit's wife. "When I said 'yes' he started to cry," she says. "Tears of joy poured out of his eyes."



For the full story and photos of Lembit's romantic Rome proposal check out this week's mag - issue 1018 - on sale Wednesday.