The sale benefitted animal rights organisation PETA, of which Pamela is a dedicated and active supporter
Fans eager to snap up some of Pamela's furniture had plenty to choose from, including these French country chairs
7 MAY 2008
Many people use the bank holiday weekend as the opportunity for a good clean out. And former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson, it seems, is no exception.
Fans of the bubbly model flocked to a garage sale held by Pamela to offload the contents of one of her LA homes.
The sale, which will benefit animal rights organisation PETA - a cause close to her heart - revealed the Canadian-born actress has a good eye for interior décor. Among the items on offer are 5,000 square feet of vintage French country furniture, fine porcelain, and elaborate chandeliers.
Those hoping to walk away with a memento of the 40-year-old's Baywatch days were not disappointed either. One of the more recognisable pieces on sale was a signed lifeguard's float used by the actress during her time on the show.