Seven-times winner of the Tour De France, Lance, was first spotted with the actress when they shared a meal together in Austin before enjoying dinner with his three children, Luke and twins Isabelle and Grace, the following night Photo: © Getty Images

Kate Hudson and Lance Armstrong snuggle up together in Cannes

25 MAY 2008

In a room jam-packed with famous faces, actress Kate Hudson and cycling champion Lance Armstrong only had eyes for each other.



Joining stars including Naomi Campbell, Natalie Portman and Dita Von Teese at Dolce and Gabbana's annual La Dolce Vita party in Cannes, the loved-up pair kissed and danced the night away.



"They were beaming at each other," a source revealed to People magazine. "So cute."



Kate, 29, who recently split from Wedding Crashers star Owen Wilson, was linked to the 36-year-old Tour De France winner last week when she joined the cyclist and his three children for dinner in Texas.