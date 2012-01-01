British chat show host Michael Parkinson is knighted by the Queen

4 JUNE 2008

It was a proud day for TV presenter Michael Parkinson on Wednesday as he was knighted by the Queen at Buckingham palace. The veteran broadcaster described the experience as "a great honour" and said he felt "fantastic".



Sir Michael, whose assistant is Peter Phillips' new bride Autumn Kelly, first expressed surprise when his name was included on the New Year's Honours List.



"I never expected to be knighted," he said at the time. "I thought there was more chance of me turning into a Martian really."



The good news was the culmination of an important year for the 72-year-old journalist who retired from his hugely successful chat show Parkinson in December after a 30-year run. Over the years he has interviewed thousands of high profile guests, from Tom Cruise to former British prime minister Tony Blair to David Beckham.