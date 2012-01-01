This week's issue of HELLO! magazine contains full coverage of the secret nuptials between the Grease star and health guru John Easterling (pictured together earlier this year in LA). Pick up your copy of issue 1030 to see the stunning photos and read the full story of their romance Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Olivia Newton-John shares wedding joy exclusively with HELLO!

15 JULY 2008

Actress Olivia Newton-John has secretly wed her health guru fiancé John Easterling in two private ceremonies. The couple first tied the knot in Peru before returning to America to mark their union with a second wedding in Florida.



Grease star Olivia first met John 15 years ago when they were introduced by mutual friends, but they didn't fall in love until 2007. "He's made me the happiest woman in the world," Olivia tells HELLO!.



John, who is president and founder of natural remedy empire Amazon Herb Company, added: "Our relationship was born out of our mutual love of healing. We were simply made for each other."



