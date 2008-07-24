The Apprentice's Alex and petite Nikki Grahame don driving gear in preparation for the charity challenge
She may have been up for the challenge, but that didn't prevent the 25-year-old Big Brother housemate having a few hairy moments
He proved his business acumen by becoming a finalist on The Apprentice, and this week hunky Alex Wotherspoon had a chance to show off his driving talents, too. Joining a host of reality TV stars, including former Big Brother housemate Nikki Grahame, the 25-year-old raced over to the Motor Show in London to take part in the Celebrity Driving Challenge.
The challenge involved two teams of celebs - including Gladiators ace Du'aine Ladejo and Formula 1 reporter Louise Goodman - competing against each other in an on-track obstacle course to raise money for a war heroes charity.
Their day-to-day road skills were tested, too, as they were made to demonstrate driving test manoeuvres such as reverse parking and reversing around a corner.