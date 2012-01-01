Newlywed Peaches reunited with rocker husband in UK

22 AUGUST 2008

Since she jetted back to London following her whirlwind Las Vegas nuptials, Peaches Geldof has been separated from her rocker husband Max Drummey by the Atlantic Ocean. There was finally the chance for the newlyweds to spend some time together this week, though, when Max flew to the UK for a string of gigs.



The reunion took place in Manchester, after the guitarist's indie band Chester French performed as a support act for hip hop outfit N.E.R.D. Peaches, fresh from a sunshine break in Majorca with her family, headed up North to meet up with her husband. The pair - who weren't wearing their wedding rings - left the concert separately, though.



They weren't being as secretive the next morning, however. Emerging from a luxury hotel in the city, the 23-year-old American placed a protective arm around his teenage wife as they set off on a romantic stroll.