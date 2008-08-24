Christina is back to her glamorous best as she arrives at the Bel-Air mansion to give only her second live performance since becoming a first-time mum
The Apprentice star chats to British actor Orlando Bloom, fresh from New York where he's been spending time with model girlfriend Miranda Kerr
24 AUGUST 2008
Showing the confidence which has made him one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, Donald Trump threw a glamorous launch party for his new Trump Tower Dubai development – three years before it is built.
Sexy singer Christina Aguilera led the entertainment as a host of Hollywood elite partied at a private Bel-Air estate. It's the Dirrty star's second live performance since becoming mum to baby Max in January.
Hosting the glitzy bash alongside leading Dubai businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, The Apprentice star welcomed famous faces including Oscar-winner Hilary Swank, Pirates Of The Caribbean star Orlando Bloom and Charlie's Angels actress Lucy Liu to the night's fun.
Children Ivanka and Donald Jr, with his beautiful blonde wife Vanessa, added to the glam factor.