Political broadcaster John is hoping to pick up votes with his twinkle-toed moves in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing
His fellow contestants include Lisa Snowdon, a judge on Britain's Next Top Model
28 AUGUST 2008
At the peak of his career he was a mackintosh-clad political pundit revered by millions for his reports from Westminster. Now John Sergeant, former political editor at ITN, has been announced as the surprise entry in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Currently a reporter with BBC's The One, John is due to pit himself against model Jodie Kidd and George Clooney's former flame, Britain's Next Top Model judge Lisa Snowdon.
Others set to trip the light fantastic are celebrity chef Gary Rhodes and actress Cheri Lunghi, who'll be reunited in the dance competition with Don Warrington, her on-screen lover in the Eighties Gold Blend coffee ads.