Lily poses with the artist at the preview party bash. Damien has put up 223 new works for sale and they're predicted to raise £65 million
Bono and wife Ali Hewson pose in front of The Dream Foal which is expected to fetch between £2-£3 million
13 SEPTEMBER 2008
Dressed in an elegant black dress, the Smile singer parties with philanthropic U2 singer Bono and his wife Ali Hewson, Leah Wood and her mum Jo, and ever-glamorous icon Joan Collins at Sotheby's auction house.
American actor Kevin Spacey was also at the bash – held just before 223 new pieces by Damien go under the hammer on Monday – which also attracted Nick Rhodes and fellow artist Paul Simonon, who also plays bass with The Clash.
Titled Beautiful Inside My Head, the auction sees the Bristol-born celebrity sell directly to the public in the first sale of its kind by a major artist. Star item is The Golden Calf, an animal preserved in formaldehyde with golden horns and hooves which has a top estimate of £12 million.