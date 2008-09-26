Girl about town Pippa, Kate Middleton's younger sister, parties the night away with model pal Olivia Inge
Entertainment at the Prince's Trust fundraising event was provided by Amy Winehouse, who sang a couple of numbers with her talented 12-year-old goddaughter Dionne
Led by Kate Middleton's sister Pippa, the society set bid farewell to the last days of summer at a ball in London. The attractive brunette joined revellers for the £700-a-ticket Berkeley Square gala, featuring Amy Winehouse as the entertainment.
In keeping with the 'End of Summer' soiree's white-tie dress code, the 23-year-old wore a stunning backless, floor-length silk gown.
Others donning finery for the affair included aristocratic beauty Olivia Inge and Strictly presenter Tess Daly. The pair joined fellow diners in tucking into a menu of potted shrimps and roast rump of lamb prepared by Marco Pierre White.
Amy's set was another highlight of the evening, with the jazz songstress' 12-year-old goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield, joining her on stage. The precocious youngster possesses a mesmerising voice and Amy's been touting her as the next big thing.