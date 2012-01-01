"We live from day to day but for now the cancer is gone," said the 50-year-old, who vowed to fight the disease after being diagnosed in April Photo: © GMTV Click on photo to enlarge

'I've been given the all-clear' says chat show host Trisha



A happy and healthy-looking Trisha Goddard had some good news to share this week. The chat show host revealed she has been given the all clear from doctors in her fight against cancer.



"We live from day to day, but for now the cancer is gone," said the 50-year-old star during an interview on breakfast TV show GMTV.



Mum-of-four Trisha, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, revealed how daily runs have helped her on the road to recovery. "Some exercise lifts the mood and lessens the effects of chemo," she said. "A week after I had my last radiotherapy I went mountain running in the States."