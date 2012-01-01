Newly separated Ivana cosies up with hunky French model



Ivana Trump must be the envy of women everywhere. Just hours after confirming her separation from hunky Italian entrepreneur Rossano Rubicondi, the socialite was seen cosying up with an equally good looking Frenchman, 22-year-old John-David Dery.



The 59-year-old mum-of-three was clearly enjoying the attentions of the young model as he affectionately hugged and kissed her throughout the evening at a Paris award ceremony.



John is also quite smitten, it seems. "I like this women passionately," he declared about Ivana, who recently announced her separation from 39-year-old Rossano, to whom she was wed for just four months.



The demise of her fourth union hasn't put Ivana off wedded bliss, though. "I am romantic and I have not lost my love for marriage – if I find the right person," she's reported as saying.