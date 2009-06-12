Newly single Paris enjoys saucy transfer celebrations with £80m footie hunk Cristiano
She spent Thursday night cosying up to football golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on holiday in LA, just as news of his £80-million transfer from Manchester United to top Spanish club Real Madrid was breaking.
The pair hooked up at a Hollywood club before the vivacious blonde invited him back to her sister's home for some more private partying, which went on until 5am when he left, shyly covering his face from snappers.
Earlier in the evening, the sports ace had been celebrating his mega-million deal with lashings of Cristal champagne, when he was spotted by the American socialite. Having called time on her six-month relationship with former baseball player Doug Reinhardt of the Baltimore Orioles team, Paris was clearly in the mood for some male company.
Even so witnesses couldn't believe their eyes as she made her move and the pair began canoodling openly. Paris, seductively dressed in a sheer black mini-dress, stockings and rhinestone jewellery, was pictured nuzzling up to 24-year-old Cristiano, whispering in his ear, and, according to reports, smooching.
She later told her friends: "(Cristiano's) hot, a real athlete - and the chemistry between us was electric".
