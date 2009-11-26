Celeb-inspired gift ideas: toddler Prince Hisahito

The first male-born heir to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 41 years, little Prince Hisahito is the centre of attention in Japan. So what to get the cute toddler for Christmas?



The snaps of him riding a bicycle on his third birthday melted hearts across the globe. A few months on, perhaps it's time the young prince got used to the lives of the rich and famous and upgraded his mode of transport to an impressive battery-operated Ferrari?





Every little boy needs to rest up occasionally - especially when you're third-in-line to the throne. And what better way for the three-year-old to relax than in these cool slippers to match his new motor?



Japanese technology is always ahead of the game. So we're sure Prince Hisahito would be impressed with the new Pleo dinosaur. He toddles about on his own, feels sensations of hunger and loneliness, and may just become the prince's new best friend.

