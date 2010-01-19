Is this what they mean by hair of the dog? Robbie Williams uses pooches as wigs
The pop star has poked fun at stories which appeared last week about his changing hair colour by posting pictures on his blog of him 'wearing' his dogs – Wally, Poops and Maggie - as wigs.
"There's been talk of me and my hair going grey, so I enlisted the help of my doggies to see which colouring would suit me better," wrote Rob in the post to accompany the three pics.
Undernearth the first image, which appears to show him with a curly mop of grey hair, he says: "This is Wally helping me to see what I would look like totally peppered up."
In the second pic he tries out a bushy red look. "And Maggie just in case I go more auburn," he writes.
The final shot shows him with ultra curly white hair. "And Poops for the full Neil Taylor," says the recently-engaged singer, making refence to his white-haired guitarist.
Fans will get a chance to see his real hair when Robbie performs at next month's Brit Awards.
He's been nominated as best male solo artist, and will receive an outstanding contribution to music award at the London ceremony.
Latest comments