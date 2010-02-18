Tiger Woods to break his silence and start 'making amends' with public speech

Troubled golfing ace Tiger Woods is to speak publicly for the first time about the alleged string of infidelities which have blighted his career and threatened his marriage to Swedish former model Elin Nordegren.



A statement posted on his website says he will be addressing a group of "friends, colleagues and close associates" on Friday at a golf course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.



They will hear him apologise and talk about his plans for the future – and the speech is to be recorded by a single camera.



Selected journalists will be invited, but they will not be allowed to ask questions – his agent has stressed that the event "is not a press conference".



"While Tiger feels that what happened is fundamentally a matter between him and his wife, he also recognizes that he has hurt and let down a lot of other people who were close to him," says the statement on his website.



"He also let down his fans. He wants to begin the process of making amends, and that's what he's going to discuss."



After reports began to emerge of a string of infidelities last November, Tiger dropped off the radar, taking an indefinite break from his sport. The golfer was seen for the first time since then out in public this week, jogging near his home in Florida.



After his stay in a private sex addiction clinic, the 34-year-old moved back in to the £1.7 million family home in the exclusive Isleworth gated community.



Meanwhile, wife Elin is living in rented accommodation half a mile away with their two children Sam and Charlie.



The pretty blonde, who was Wednesday seen carrying coffees into the family home, is believed to have put plans to request a divorce on hold after Tiger promised to seek help for his sex addiction.