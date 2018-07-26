Celebrity daily edit: Meghan Markle cheers on Prince Harry at polo match - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Sentebale Charity Polo Cup in Berkshire. And we find out about where there is a secret passage in Buckingham Palace... Plus we can't get over how cute Beyonce's twins are in their latest holiday snaps. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Latest comments