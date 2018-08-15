Celebrity daily edit: The Queen goes without her favourite food - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit, the fifth contestant on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing is revealed. Also a former royal chef reveals why the Queen will have to forgo her favourite food at Balmoral. All this in today's Daily Edit - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Daily Edit - 15 August

