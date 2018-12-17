Celebrity daily edit: Meghan Markle's patronage from the Queen, Kara Tointon baby - video
In today's Daily Edit we learn that the Queen is set to pass on a patronage to Meghan Markle. We find out which Strictly Come Dancing couple have waltzed off with each other's heart - if not the Glitterball! Plus we have an exclusive chat with Kara Tointon as she introduces us to her gorgeous baby son... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
