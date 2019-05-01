Celebrity Daily Edit - Queen Letizia in Mozambique, Rochelle Humes' shocking family revelation - video Watch the video below

In today's Rochelle Humes reveals she has reunited with her long lost sister and we follow Kate as she attends her first engagement since being granted the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order. Plus, newly ascended Japanese Emperor Naruhito makes history as the first modern emperor to have his ascension witnessed by a woman. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Loading the player...

Celebrity Daily Edit - 1 May