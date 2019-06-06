Celebrity daily edit: Swedish royals celebrate national day, Stacey Solomon's baby's name revealed? - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join the Swedish royals as they celebrate their national day - in traditional dress and with new photos of the younger members! We find out how the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings have been commemorated. Plus we learn how Stacey Solomon might have let slip about her and Joe Swash's baby's name... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

