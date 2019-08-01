Celebrity daily edit: Emperor Naruhito's historic speech, Joe Sugg's reaction to Strictly contestants announcement - video
In today's Daily Edit we witness the historic first speech of Emperor Naruhito at the opening of the new parliament in Japan. And we find out why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't following anyone on Instagram at the moment. Plus we find out what Joe Sugg's reaction to the announcement of the first three 2019 Strictly contestants was... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
