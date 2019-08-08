Celebrity daily edit: British royals shower Princess Beatrice with birthday love - video
In today's Daily Edit we wish Princess Beatrice a very happy 31st birthday and see the lovely messages she received from her relatives. And we see how Robbie Williams marked his and wife Ayda Field's wedding anniversary. Plus we see the first photo of Natalie Lowe's baby bump... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
