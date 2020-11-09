Harvey Nichols is selling a Jaffa Cake Gin and well, that's made our Monday, how about you? 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Harvey Nichols really knows how to turn a frown upside down with the news that you can buy Jaffa Cake Gin in the virtual aisles. That's right, some genius out there has combined two of humankind’s greatest inventions - gin and Jaffa Cakes. How do you sip yours?

RELATED: Everything you need for lockdown 2.0

The bottle, which will look rather fetching on your bar cart this Christmas, is distilled with juniper, oranges, fresh orange peel, cocoa powder and actual, real-life, no-kidding Jaffa Cakes. It has been described as "unfathomably delicious".

Jaffa Cake Gin, £37.50, Harvey Nichols

SHOP NOW

If you're thinking this will be far too sweet, do not worry, Harvey Nichols stresses that this is "definitely a serious gin and not a sickly-sweet liqueur," and that it tastes "uncannily like everybody’s favourite orange-based baked treat. Full-on chocolate, sponge cake, marmalade-y orange and peppery, piney juniper goodness." Sold.

GET SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

Now that Jaffa Cake Gin exist, it no longer matters whether it’s a cake or a biscuit, because now it’s our new favourite evening tipple.

Cheers!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.