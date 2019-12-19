Laura Tobin wears the perfect £22.99 party skirt

Laura Tobin always wakes up bright and early for her job on Good Morning Britain, but she still manages to look full of cheer - and today was no different! The presenter wore a stunning reindeer jumper, and we’re loving her subtle nod to Christmas. To add some extra Christmas vibes to the look, she styled the jumper with a metallic gold pleated skirt and some sparkly heels, and the whole outfit is high street!

The jumper is from Joules, and is currently reduced from £49.95 to £32.95, while the skirt is a total bargain at £22.95 from New Look. Luckily for us, both are in stock right now so we can emulate her look for less than £60.

Pleated skirt, £22.99, New Look

BUY NOW

It’s not the first time the presenter has got into the Christmas spirit. Recently she wore a sparkly £49 pale grey jumper from Sosander into a slate grey sparkly pleated skirt from New Look. The Good Morning Britain star chose natural makeup and wore her dark hair in loose curls. However, her hair was at the centre of the drama!

Festive crew neck jumper, £32.95, Joules

BUY NOW

The long curls covered the calligraphy on her jumper, so the word 'sparkle' printed in black was cut off mid-way, leading fans to misinterpret the letter 'r' for an 'n' instead. Ultimately, people believed the star was walking around proudly sporting a rude Christmas jumper that said 'spank.' Luckily, Laura saw the funny side and took to Instagram stories to set the record straight, showing her 53,900 followers before and after photos of her hair covering the jumper.

Still, we’re big fans of that particular jumper too. With five days left to go until Christmas, is it too much to wear something festive every day?!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.