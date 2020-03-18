Keeping in good spirits, Brenda Edwards brought a pop of colour to our screens on Wednesday when she stepped out in a pink pinstripe suit from River Island. Looking radiant as ever in her power suit from the high street brand, Brenda was on-hand to provide some much-needed entertainment on the Loose Women panel, as she performed a number of songs live on the hit ITV show. Co-hosting alongside Andrea McLean, Janet Street-Porter and Denise Welch, viewers couldn't keep their eyes off of the stylish presenter and neither could we. Coordinating her elegant ensemble with a plain white T-shirt, black heels and silver hoop earrings, Brenda wore her loose curls in a high ponytail and opted for a silver smokey-eye, dramatic eyelashes and a dark pink lipstick - gorgeous.

Brenda sang live on the show on Wednesday

Costing £101 in total, Brenda's double-breasted blazer retails at £65 and her matching cigarette trousers are priced at £36. Both available in most sizes, we recommend acting fast and buying quick - we have a feeling that this pinstriped ensemble is going to fly off the shelves. An extremely versatile outfit, this power suit will without a doubt become your best friend. Perfect for a meeting in the boardroom or on a girls' night out to a chic cocktail bar, you can style your pretty pink outfit in a number of ways. Why not dress it up with a pair of statement stilettos or keep it casual and complete your suit with a slogan tee and crisp white trainers.

Pink Blazer, £65, River Island

Pink Trousers, £36, River Island

One of the biggest trends of the season, the power suit has been a big hit with fashionable royals and celebrities across Europe. While attending the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards last month, Queen Letizia of Spain made headlines in a pastel pink suit from Hugo Boss, costing just under £700. Looking gorgeous in green, Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon made an appearance at the 2020 NME Awards in a tailored two-piece from Missguided, which cost £37.

