Ruth Langsford's statement silky shirt is currently in the sale We love this shade of pink on Ruth!

Ruth Langsford recently celebrated her birthday with HELLO!, and didn't she look gorgeous? The star posed for a glamorous photoshoot to mark her 60th year, complete with plenty of colourful outfits for fans to lust over - one of which being the bold pink look the presenter wore for a snap with her decadent birthday cake. How beautiful does this shade look on Ruth? Lucky for us, her gorgeous fuchsia shirt is in the Karen Millen sale, reduced from £99 to £74.25.

Ruth looked beautiful in her photoshoot with HELLO!

Ruth wore her blouse with a matching Karen Millen trouser suit, and we couldn't love the statement look more - particularly with her flawless makeup and pretty blonde blow-dry. The star was dressed by fashion stylist Ellie Baker, and her shimmering top is the 'Collared Silk Shirt' from the luxe high-street brand - also available in ivory and purple.

WATCH: Ruth plays a birthday edition of HELLO!/Goodbye

The star recently made some refreshing comments about her approach to dressing at 60, giving an honest piece of advice about what size to wear. "I wear a size 12 rather than my true 14 in my twill jacket," she said of her QVC clothing range. "I like to wear my jackets more fitted and opened rather than buttoned up… it's my go-to layering piece and goes really well with my faux leather skirt."

Collared Silk Shirt, £74.25, Karen Millen

She also added that another of her favourite pieces is a denim jacket, revealing that for her, comfort is key. "I don't think you're ever too old for a denim jacket but what I am too old for is an uncomfortable denim jacket," she said. "I have designed one that is very lightweight, full of elastane, so it's really comfortable and a great layering piece."

As well as her landmark birthday, Ruth recently celebrated Mother's Day with her family, though she couldn't see her mum in person due to the coronavirus threat. She did post an adorable video on Instagram, however, showing herself and her beloved mum embracing through a glass window.

