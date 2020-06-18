Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle's favourite shoes are on sale at up to 50% off Everlane has the A-listers’ exact go-to flats – get them before they sell out

Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie are both known for their pared-back timeless style, and they both share a love for footwear by Everlane. The fashion brand is famed for its “modern basics”, particularly super comfortable and stylish shoes, making it’s soft leather flats a go-to choice for both the Duchess of Sussex and the Hollywood actress-producer.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's classic little white dress has a lookalike at H&M

We’ve spotted Angelina wearing Everlane’s sleek Editor Slingbacks – and Duchess has the exact same model in red! And if you love Angie and Meghan’s styles, you'll be thrilled to know you can get flats from their faves at up to 50 percent off in the Everlane sale.

Both Angelina Jolie's exact Modern travel loafers, above, and suede Editor flats are in the Everlane sale

With Everlane’s "pay what you choose" programme, you can snap up a pair of Editor Slingbacks just like Angelina and Meghan's, in either Black or Rosewood Suede, for £74, which is 40 percent off the regular price.

Meghan Markle also loves the Editor slingbacks, and wore them during a royal engagement in South Africa

Maleficent star Angelina's travel shoe – the Modern Loafer – is also in the sale for up to 50 percent off at £72, and is available in velvet or leather.

Get your hands on a pair before they sell out...

Both Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle have worn this chic suede style that goes from day to evening

The Editor Slingback, £124 £74, Everlane

BUY NOW

Angelina Jolie has worn these flat while travelling through LAX – and they’re also available in summer white

The Modern Loafer, £134 £72, Everlane

The velvet version of Angelina’s travel shoe comes in black or burgundy with subtle graphic details

The Velvet Modern Loafer, £144 £72, Everlane

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.