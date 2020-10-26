We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kicking off the first-ever episode of her new show Morning Live on BBC, actress Kym Marsh decided to mark the occasion in a blue floral dress from Nobody's Child – and viewers are officially swooning. Looking beautiful in blue, the presenter donned the 'Vanessa' mini, which is priced at just £35 online.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she modelled a pair of statement glasses and styled her brunette bob in loose curls. As for her makeup, Kym opted for a radiant complexion, dusting her eyes in a warm brown shadow complete with rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match – stunning!

Kym presented the first-ever episode of Morning Live on Monday

Unsurprisingly, Kym's dress is already a big hit and it's almost completely sold out. Available to buy through Marks & Spencer, you can still shop it in UK sizes 16 and 18, but we'd recommend acting quick – it's selling like hotcakes!

Nobody's Child Vanessa Dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

Fans of the dress can also shop it in a midi version, which is priced at £39 on the Nobody's Child website. Holly Willoughby wore this particular piece to present an episode of This Morning earlier this month!

Selena Midi Dress, £39, Nobody's Child

A favourite fashion brand of Stacey Solomon, Andrea McLean, Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton, Nobody's Child is hugely popular right now, and we can see why!

Over the summer we saw a number of celebrities adding Nobody's Child to their wardrobes, and fans might remember Stacey Solomon's perfect peach playsuit from the brand. Back in August the TV star embarked on a dreamy staycation in Sidmouth alongside Joe Swash and their son, Rex, and she made sure to pack this star-print one piece for the trip.

Stacey's Loose Women co-star, Andrea McLean was also spotted wearing Nobody's Child in August. Deciding upon the 'Leana', the mum-of-two donned a 90s inspired maxi dress, which retails at just £35 online. Adorned in a pink and red ditsy print, Andrea's A-line frock featured a V-neck, button-up front and short sleeves, and Loose Women viewers were certainly impressed.

