Vogue Williams may be pregnant with her third child, but that doesn't mean that her fashion sense has taken a dip! The 36-year-old looked incredible on Boxing Day, sharing an adorable family snap on Instagram.

In the fabulous picture, the Irish star was rocking a beautiful cobalt blue mini dress by Sister Jane, and a pair of white high heeled, knee-high boots from River Island. How chic?

WATCH: Pregnant Vogue Williams Wows In Mini Dress

The boots cost £150 and all sizes are in stock. Wahoo! The dress costs £175 and is an oversized number. It has statement ruffles, daring puff sleeves and a shirred bodice. It covered her baby bump subtly, and we are obsessed.

Fashion is very important to the TV star. She is known for her outlandish ensembles and always mixes both high street and designer numbers together, which creates a unique look.

Vogue looked incredible in her Boxing Day outfit

Speaking recently to HELLO! about previous fashion disasters, her response was really refreshing.

Dream Signature Move Mini Dress, £175, Sister Jane

"I never see them as fashion disasters because what I wore, I would have loved at the time. Maybe when I was younger I wore things that were too short, too tight or didn’t fit properly. That’s all part of growing up though and getting to understand your body shape and what suits you best. It’s nice to look back and think, what was I wearing but at the time it would have been grand."

Cream RI Stuido Knee High Boots, £150, River Island

And when it comes to wearing bright shades, the star just goes for it!

"I just love bright colours. Don’t get me wrong, there are some days I’ll wear black because it’s easy to chuck on black stuff and look great. I love a print and anything super bright. A handy tip I’ve learned over the years is if you’re going for yellow make sure it’s a shade that suits your skin tone! For example there are certain yellows I can’t get away with, like mustard. Don’t be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won’t regret it."

