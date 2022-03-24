Lorraine Kelly stuns in leather dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly has wowed fans with a new chic look to add to her collection of enviable dresses. The beloved TV host looked lovely while smiling in a Coast dress behind the scenes of her daytime show.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly admits 'awful' health realisation during the pandemic

The 62-year-old looked effortlessly smart in the beige leather shirt dress that featured midi length skirt, short sleeves and button-down detailing. Lorraine teamed the elegant number with a pair of snakeskin Steve Madden heels to complete her simple but sophisticated outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly talks about her latest podcast

The star took to social media to share her outfit with fans, alongside the caption: "Today's outfit @coastfashion dress. @stevemaddenuk shoes. Thanks @bronaghwebster @helenhandmakeup #highstreet."

Lorraine looked lovely in leather

Lorraine wore her short hair down loose and straightened and opted for a camera-ready makeup look, featuring defined brow, nude lip and powdering of rose pink blush.

RELATED: Lorraine Kelly’s baby blue work dress is very Kate Middleton, don’t you think?

Friends and followers admired Lorraine's tasteful style. "Loved the dress Lorraine," commented one fan while another added: "Very pretty and smart, this type of dress is very you Lorraine," with a heart-eyes emoji. "Morning Lorraine, another lovely dress," mentioned a third while a fourth penned: "Love your daily outfit post. It gives me ideas on where to shop. Thank you."

Lorraine teamed the look with some snakeskin heels

If you also love Lorraine's look and are wondering how to emulate the star's style, then look no further. Lorraine's dress is still available to buy online – and even better, it's in the sale!

Leather Midi Dress, £199.20 was £249, Coast

Team the real leather A-line shirt dress with a pair of black barely-there heels for an office-to-evening look. Accessorise with some silver hoop earrings and sneakers for a dressed-down but equally as eye-catching aesthetic.

Mini Beige Skater Skirt Dress, £35, ASOS

If you're after a more summery number, then this ASOS lookalike is the perfect option. Also boasting a beautiful beige hue and shirt dress silhouette, this mini dress with flattering belt detail is ideal for those seeking a cool-casual vibe.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes talks candidly about health 'nightmare' following back surgery

Lorraine recently sparked a fashion frenzy wearing a vibrant red and white nautical top from Oasis, paired with a beautiful blue skirt that came complete with a fishtail hem, which was from Marks & Spencer.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.