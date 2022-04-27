Ranvir Singh's stunning harlequin dress is going straight in our basket - shop it on M&S

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked glamorous as ever to present Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, lighting up our screens in a striking colour-block tea dress from Nobody's Child.

LOOK: Ranvir Singh surprises in wrap dress - and the colour is unreal

The 44-year-old presenter, styled by her go-to stylist Debbie Harper, looked gorgeous in the harlequin print dress that highlighted her feminine silhouette. Complete with a flattering deep V-neck, drop sleeves, midi-length and a striking print, Ranvir's waist-cinching dress was a vision of spring - and we want it in our wardrobe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh gets emotional on GMB as she details racism aimed at son

Fans of the former Strictly Come Dancing star were quick to react to her bold outfit, rushing to the comments of an Instagram post to compliment her look.

SEE: Ranvir Singh's private London home with son Tushaan - photos

MORE: GMB's Ranvir Singh is perfection in her purple dress and it is selling fast

"Beautiful as always," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Come on.... look at you," adding several heart-eye emojis to their comment.

Ranvir looked radiant in the colourful spring dress

"Looking fabulous as usual. Love the pink & blue shoes!" a third fan added, commenting on Ranvir's striking two-tone 'Stessy' heels from Aldo.

If you're a fan of Ranvir's tea dress, you're in luck. It's available on Marks & Spencer online, in a sophisticated midi length and flirty mini dress option.

Nobody's Child Alexa Midi Dress, £39, Marks & Spencer

Dial-up the vibrance in your wardrobe with this colourful geometric-print dress. It comes in a flattering fitted cut, with a waist panel to accentuate your figure. Team it with statement heels for an 'out-there' look, or tone it down with chunky trainers for an effortless daytime style.

LOOK: Ranvir Singh turns heads on GMB in ultra-flattering jumpsuit

The presenter has long trusted her stylist Debbie's judgement when it comes to picking her daily looks. Ranvir has publicly thanked and praised her trusted stylist for selecting such beautiful outfits for her to wear on the ITV show: "Everyone wants a Debbie in their life." They are work-friendship goals!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.