Lorraine Kelly's pretty new floral dress leaves fans confused

Lorraine Kelly, 62, looked stunning on Wednesday as she rocked a fabulous floral dress from L.K.Bennett - but fans were left confused at her spring ensemble, which featured a deceptive waist-cinching belt.

The broadcaster took to Instagram to share her latest look, posing up a storm backstage at the ITV studios in her striking 'Lourdes' dress. Complete with a pleated round neck, elegant balloon sleeves and a gorgeous rose print, Lorraine was a vision of spring in the figure-flattering dress - but her choice of accessories seriously got fans talking.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly stuns at the TV BAFTAs in a high street dress

Lorraine teamed her L.K.Bennett frock with a nude belt positioned on her waist. The beige accessory looked deceptively like her skin tone, leading fans to question whether the star's dress featured a daring cut-out design.

Lorraine rocked a fun floral spring dress on Wednesday

"Just realised it’s a belt @lorrainekellysmith, I thought it was one of those cutout dresses that show off your midriff!" one fan penned, as another commented: "Gorgeous dress Lorraine! Had to do a double-take - thought that was your midriff on show for a second!"

The star's dress was clearly a hit with fans, who rushed to the comments to compliment her floral, feminine attire.

"What a stunning, feminine, floaty dress this. You look gorgeous x," one fan commented, as another sweetly shared: "What a lovely dress Lorraine so pretty and such a lovely colour you, you look so beautiful and elegant."

Crafted from beautiful red silk with a vintage archive English rose print in cream, this £429 dress is perfect for spring soirees or evening occasions.

Lourdes Red Silk Dress, £429, L.K.Bennett

The round neck with pleat detail, three-quarter sleeves which flute at the elbow, a gathered waist and a maxi skirt with soft pleats and a tiered hemline would flatter any silhouette. Wear it with some platform heels to play to its Seventies-style inspirations.

Last week, Lorraine sported another gorgeous dress – and fans went wild over the beautiful green hue. Donning an apple green shirt dress from Massimo Dutti, Lorraine delighted viewers with the dress's vibrant shade.

